Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 10:10

The Government has established a $120 million fund to accelerate MÄori vaccination rates and support communities to prepare for the implementation of the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

The new MÄori Communities COVID-19 Fund will directly fund MÄori, Iwi, community organisations and providers to deliver local vaccination initiatives for whÄnau, and support MÄori and communities to prepare for the new protection framework.

The fund will assist in reaching MÄori not yet vaccinated including rangatahi, whÄnau without permanent housing, whÄnau in rural and remote locations, and whÄnau not well connected to health services. Local Iwi, MÄori organisations and providers are best placed to reach and support these groups.

$60 million will go towards accelerating MÄori vaccination rates and a further $60 million will support MÄori and iwi-led initiatives to protect their communities against COVID-19.

"While more MÄori have been vaccinated in recent weeks, MÄori are still lagging behind most New Zealanders, particularly in the younger age groups," Associate Minister for Health (Maori Health) Peeni Henare said.

"We need to pull out all the stops to ensure whÄnau are protected when the new protection framework is put in place. We know the recent lift in vaccination rates is the direct result of funding MÄori providers and of MÄori leadership efforts at a regional and national level. We need this to continue.

"From hÄngi and vouchers, walk-in clinics and vax buses, partnerships with iwi, local communities and businesses, communities going door-to-door, vaccinations on sports fields and at kura and many more initiatives - we’ve seen what works and this fund will support more of it," Peeni Henare said.

Minister for MÄori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis said we have heard calls from across MÄori society that they need extra support to help get to their people. This funding provides us an opportunity to partner with and support iwi and MÄori as we continue through our COVID-19 recovery.

"Te Arawhiti has been working with iwi throughout our COVID-19 response and this direct funding continues to build the MÄori-Crown partnership," Kelvin Davis said.

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson said MÄori providers, iwi groups and key MÄori organisations have deep connections and networks in their communities and can reach whÄnau that other government response efforts cannot reach.

"I’m proud of Te Puni KÅkiri’s work with MÄori providers, for a by MÄori for MÄori solution and today’s announcement continues the commitment of helping whÄnau MÄori who have been affected by Covid-19," Willie Jackson said.

"Ministers have met regularly with MÄori leaders. We are unanimous in our view that we need to inject further resources into local MÄori-focused initiatives so we can support providers and communities to keep the vaccination momentum going - and we need to do that rapidly.

"It’s important we also support these communities to lead and implement measures to protect and prepare whÄnau as we move into the next phase of our response to COVID-19. We cannot afford not to invest in this," Willie Jackson said.

More information

Phase One ($60m) will provide direct financial support to iwi and MÄori community providers to accelerate vaccination uptake over the next two months It will start next week and complement our existing vaccination roll-out efforts. It will focus on areas where MÄori vaccination rates are low - currently Counties Manukau, Lakes District, Taranaki and Tairawhiti, Northland and Bay of Plenty DHB areas. It will align with priority groups identified by the Ministry of Health, including rangatahi, tangata whaikaha, and whÄnau in remote communities.

Phase Two ($60m) will support iwi and MÄori-led and community-designed preparedness initiatives, to build and adapt community social infrastructure for the new framework, drawing on existing iwi pandemic response plan and community resilience initiatives. Examples of activities that might be funded include support for testing and other public health measures under the new framework; community outreach and mobilisation of resources to support rapid responses to any outbreak; support for diagnosis and home-isolation.

Phase Two funding will be available in early November, so that a first tranche of proposals can be underway before the end of the year.