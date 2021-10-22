|
The Government has established a $120 million fund to accelerate MÄori vaccination rates and support communities to prepare for the implementation of the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.
The new MÄori Communities COVID-19 Fund will directly fund MÄori, Iwi, community organisations and providers to deliver local vaccination initiatives for whÄnau, and support MÄori and communities to prepare for the new protection framework.
The fund will assist in reaching MÄori not yet vaccinated including rangatahi, whÄnau without permanent housing, whÄnau in rural and remote locations, and whÄnau not well connected to health services. Local Iwi, MÄori organisations and providers are best placed to reach and support these groups.
$60 million will go towards accelerating MÄori vaccination rates and a further $60 million will support MÄori and iwi-led initiatives to protect their communities against COVID-19.
"While more MÄori have been vaccinated in recent weeks, MÄori are still lagging behind most New Zealanders, particularly in the younger age groups," Associate Minister for Health (Maori Health) Peeni Henare said.
"We need to pull out all the stops to ensure whÄnau are protected when the new protection framework is put in place. We know the recent lift in vaccination rates is the direct result of funding MÄori providers and of MÄori leadership efforts at a regional and national level. We need this to continue.
"From hÄngi and vouchers, walk-in clinics and vax buses, partnerships with iwi, local communities and businesses, communities going door-to-door, vaccinations on sports fields and at kura and many more initiatives - we’ve seen what works and this fund will support more of it," Peeni Henare said.
Minister for MÄori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis said we have heard calls from across MÄori society that they need extra support to help get to their people. This funding provides us an opportunity to partner with and support iwi and MÄori as we continue through our COVID-19 recovery.
"Te Arawhiti has been working with iwi throughout our COVID-19 response and this direct funding continues to build the MÄori-Crown partnership," Kelvin Davis said.
Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson said MÄori providers, iwi groups and key MÄori organisations have deep connections and networks in their communities and can reach whÄnau that other government response efforts cannot reach.
"I’m proud of Te Puni KÅkiri’s work with MÄori providers, for a by MÄori for MÄori solution and today’s announcement continues the commitment of helping whÄnau MÄori who have been affected by Covid-19," Willie Jackson said.
"Ministers have met regularly with MÄori leaders. We are unanimous in our view that we need to inject further resources into local MÄori-focused initiatives so we can support providers and communities to keep the vaccination momentum going - and we need to do that rapidly.
"It’s important we also support these communities to lead and implement measures to protect and prepare whÄnau as we move into the next phase of our response to COVID-19. We cannot afford not to invest in this," Willie Jackson said.
Phase One ($60m) will provide direct financial support to iwi and MÄori community providers to accelerate vaccination uptake over the next two months It will start next week and complement our existing vaccination roll-out efforts. It will focus on areas where MÄori vaccination rates are low - currently Counties Manukau, Lakes District, Taranaki and Tairawhiti, Northland and Bay of Plenty DHB areas. It will align with priority groups identified by the Ministry of Health, including rangatahi, tangata whaikaha, and whÄnau in remote communities.
Phase Two ($60m) will support iwi and MÄori-led and community-designed preparedness initiatives, to build and adapt community social infrastructure for the new framework, drawing on existing iwi pandemic response plan and community resilience initiatives. Examples of activities that might be funded include support for testing and other public health measures under the new framework; community outreach and mobilisation of resources to support rapid responses to any outbreak; support for diagnosis and home-isolation.
Phase Two funding will be available in early November, so that a first tranche of proposals can be underway before the end of the year.
