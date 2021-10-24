MIQ sucks, let them come home - ACT

Sunday, 24 October, 2021 - 11:15

"The ACT Party sympathises with and endorses a banner seen at today’s All Blacks game, MIQ does suck and we should let them come home," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"An All Blacks game is usually a chance to promote New Zealand on the world stage. Today the world has seen that we’re treating off-shore New Zealanders with contempt.

"Jacinda Ardern keeps talking about the team of five million. We’re actually a team of six million, there are a million Kiwis offshore who still call New Zealand home who have no pathway to coming back.

"People want to come for many reasons. Family reunions, deaths of loved ones, the arrival of new babies, to fill jobs, and just being with family and friends. New Zealand is their home, keeping them locked out and fighting over a tiny number of MIQ spaces is cruel.

"There was no mention of MIQ or self-isolation in the Government’s announcement on Friday. We cannot go on like this and we can’t keep ignoring a million New Zealanders.

"ACT would allow fully vaccinated people who have tested negative to self-isolate. There are currently more than 80 people in Auckland who have COVID-19 who are isolating at home. If it’s good enough for COVID positive people, it should be good enough for low-risk people who just want to come home.

"Let’s allow Kiwis to come back to their own country and be a team of six million."