PM should answer Europe question - David Seymour

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 15:04

"Jacinda Ardern has avoided a question from ACT in Parliament about whether she plans to travel to Europe in the coming weeks and New Zealanders deserve an answer," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Families have been cruelly separated for up to two years, children have missed the funerals of their parents and fathers have missed the births of their babies thanks to the MIQ Hunger Games.

"Now it appears MIQ rules are about to be conveniently changed to be shorter or allow for home isolation, just as the Prime Minister is seeking to go overseas.

"The Prime Minister could have denied that she has plans to go to Europe, instead she insisted that MIQ rules are not being changed for any one person.

"As Shakespeare would say, that’s protesting too much, methinks.'

"Aucklanders have been in lockdown for 70 days. They feel abandoned by their Prime Minister - if Jacinda Ardern opts for a trip to Europe before she returns to Auckland it would be an almighty slap in the face for those who have done it so tough over the past two months."