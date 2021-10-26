Hospitality industry readies itself for staff vaccination mandates - Restaurant Association

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 16:23

Vaccination mandates for workers in the hospitality industry will present challenges, but are welcomed, says the Restaurant Association.

"This is a tricky new area of employment law, and so ensuring that businesses owners are legally empowered to enforce vaccinations in workplaces is a positive step towards ensuring safe and healthy workplaces," said Marisa Bidois CEO of the Restaurant Association.

In a September survey of its members, 40 per cent of respondents indicated that they would be willing to put a vaccination policy in their workplaces whilst 25 per cent were unsure.

"In our discussions with members, feedback has shown some concerns around enforcing a policy that could make employers liable for discrimination on the basis of vaccination status.

"Whilst mandating a policy is a welcome step towards helping to keep businesses safe and operational, there is still an ongoing concern around losing valued employees to the mandate.

"We need to remember that our industry is still suffering a skills shortage and so rolling this out is going to have to be carefully managed to reduce the risk of losing a percentage of our workforce."