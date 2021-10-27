ACT reveals ACC privacy overreach

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 09:00

"The ACT Party has revealed through Written Parliamentary Questions that 1,414 staff at ACC have access to sensitive file claims," says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"When someone goes to ACC with a sensitive claim, they have every right to expect their private information will be just that, private.

"There is absolutely no need for so many people to have access to sensitive claims. There are 27,000 active sensitive claims a year. That means on average one person is reading 19 files a year.

"ACC should limit the number of people who access these files. There should be specialist people who deal with these claims. It might even boost productivity.

"The fewer people who know a secret, the less likely it is to get out.

"Reports today by Radio NZ that staff have taken Snapchats making fun of people’s private information shows just how dangerous widespread access is.

"ACT is calling on ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni to rein in her department, set some boundaries around who can access these files and give people with sensitive claims the privacy and dignity they deserve."