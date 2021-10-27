NZ's 'ongoing climate and health failure' ahead of COP26 - letter to PM

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 10:37

NZ ongoing climate and health failure ahead of COP26 Seven health professional organisations (OraTaiao; NZ Medical Association; NZ Nurses Organisation; and the Colleges for Emergency Medicine, of Nurses, Physicians, and Anaesthesists) have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Ardern and the Climate Change Minister ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26, calling for a huge increase in Aotearoa’s international climate contribution, and asking to keep the capacity to limit global warming within a humanly adaptable 1.5 degrees. See here: https://www.orataiao.org.nz/letter_to_pm_ahead_of_cop26

"Unfortunately Aotearoa is still shirking its fair share of climate action. A stable global climate is essential for human health and yet New Zealand continues to be one of the world’s worst climate polluters and our government is failing to protect our health from climate impacts," said OraTaiao Co-convenor Dr Dermot Coffey.

A recent assessment of New Zealand’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) by the Global Climate and Health Alliance shows NZ as one of the worst performing countries on climate and health. It says, "There is no content in New Zealand’s updated NDC that makes any reference to health. This was also the case for New Zealand’s 2016 submission. Its climate ambition also falls far short of the level of ambition required to meet the Paris Agreement. Notably, New Zealand’s updated NDC submission was the shortest of any country analysed, at just slightly over one page."

Dr Coffey said, "We need healthy, fair, Tiriti-based action at home to quickly cut our own carbon and methane emissions, in addition to fairer financial aid for poorer nations. The government recently committed to quadrupling our climate finance for developing countries which is a move in a fairer direction, but we have to catch up fast with a much more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution."

Health evidence clearly calls for strong fast climate protection. A recent editorial published in over 200 health journals says, "The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C and to restore nature".

Dr Coffey said, "To be a credible leader at COP26, New Zealand cannot turn up empty-handed. We must lead by example and prove our commitment to improving on the recent damning assessments of New Zealand’s climate policy. We must be part of the solution to this climate crisis."