Clean energy upgrade for public sector - Shaw

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 09:12

More state sector organisations will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025.

The Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw has allocated another $13.2 million from the Government’s $220 million State Sector Decarbonisation Fund to purchase electric vehicles and replace coal boilers with cleaner alternatives.

The fund has now supported state sector organisations across Aotearoa to purchase nearly 600 electric vehicles and replace more than 100 coal boilers.

"Our Government has been putting tens of millions of dollars into clean energy projects in public organisations across Aotearoa, helping to create jobs and support our recovery from COVID-19.

"The projects I am announcing today build on this and will help progress the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025," James Shaw said.

The clean energy projects that will be supported by today’s funding announcement include:

- Adding another 127 electric vehicles to the state sector fleet

- Upgrading universities and other public organisations to run on clean, climate-friendly energy

"Over the last four years we have laid the foundations for a prosperous, low-emission future of Aotearoa. This includes the passing of the Zero Carbon Act and initiatives like the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund which help organisations to make the small but necessary changes that together add up to a better, cleaner future for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Whether it’s a local school, a university, or a hospital, most New Zealanders want to be able to access the public services they need in warm, energy efficient buildings powered by clean energy. They also want to know that our essential public sector workers can get around for their jobs using electric vehicles.

"Because of today’s announcement I am confident that this future is closer within reach than ever before," James Shaw said.