Labour Party drops Labour Party Bill - ACT

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 18:53

"Only the Labour Party could come up with a policy so bad that even the Labour Party rejects it," says ACT’s Education and Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"Labour MP Terisa Ngobi put forward a Member’s Bill that would have given employees leave to attend parent-teacher interviews. The Bill was approved by the entire Labour Party caucus.

"Once again, Labour showed just how ignorant it is about how business works. Once the Bill got to Select Committee and experts explained to Labour the consequences, even Labour could see how damaging it was.

"The Education and Workforce Select Committee, which has a Labour majority and Chair, found that implementing it would be too difficult and recommended it doesn't proceed.

"As a small business owner myself, I know the damage Labour’s policies have done, they just don’t get it.

"Whether it’s constant increases to the minimum wage, another public holiday, unionism by stealth or being forced to operate under the highly restrictive Level 2 conditions, Labour seems intent on making owning a business as difficult as possible.

"Business owners want to do right by their staff, but they need to be able to afford to keep people employed. It’s no good to anyone if it becomes too expensive to keep people on the payroll.

"I congratulate Labour for rejecting this harmful policy. ACT will continue to fight for the businesses who are battling under the Government."