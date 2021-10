Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki nui-a-Rua sign Deed of Settlement - Andrew Little

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 12:16

Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki nui-a-Rua have signed their Deed of Settlement with the Crown.

"This signing marks a significant milestone in resolving the historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Ngāti Kahungunu in the Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-a-Rua regions," Minister of Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little said.

"The settlement acknowledges the injustices of the Crown’s past acts and omissions that resulted in the alienation of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki nui-a-Rua from their culture, language and land."

"The redress package includes financial and commercial redress with a total value of $115-million. It will provide, among other things, the opportunity for the iwi to purchase Crown-owned properties," Andrew Little said.

A significant part of the redress relates to Wairarapa Moana, adjacent wetlands and conservation land. The bed of Lake Wairarapa and two sites of cultural significance will be jointly vested as a reserve for Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki nui-a-Rua and Rangitane o Wairarapa and Rangitane o Tamaki nui-a-Rua, which will be enacted through a separate joint redress bill.

The settlement redress also includes the vesting of 33 cultural redress properties in Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki nui-a-Rua.

"Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki nui-a-Rua have waited a long time to reach this point, especially considering the delay in signing the Deed of Settlement since it was initialled in 2018.

"Because of the current Covid-19 alert levels today’s ceremony was a small event, but I look forward to joining Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tamaki nui-a-Rua for a larger event in their rohe at a more appropriate time," Andrew Little said.

The Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-a-Rua rohe spans from North of Dannevirke down to the Remutaka Range and according to the 2013 Census has approximately 12,000 members.

View the Deed of Settlement online: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-kahungunu-ki-wairarapa-tamaki-nui-a-rua

Kua waitohu a Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua i te Puka Whakataunga Kokoraho

Kua waitohu a Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua i tā rātou Puka Whakataunga Kokoraho i te taha o te Karauna.

E ai ki te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti o Waitangi, ki a Hōnore Andrew Little, "Ko te waitohutanga e tohu ana i tētahi pae nui i taea ai mō te whakataunga o ngā kokoraho mai rā anō e pā ana ki te Tiriti o Waitangi o roto i te rohe o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua."

"E whakaatu ana tēnei whakataunga i te tūkino o ngā ture a te Karauna me ōna hapanga nā reira i tawhiti ai a Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua i tō rātou ahurea, i tō rātou reo, i tō rātou whenua anō hoki."

Ka kī a Andrew Little, "I te mōkī puretumu, ka whai wāhi atu ko te puretumu ā-pūtea, ā-arumoni hoki kei te $115 miriona te tapeke. Ko tāna, i tua atu o ētahi atu mea, he whakawātea i te huarahi kia hoko te iwi i ngā rawa wāhi o te Karauna."

Ko tētahi wāhanga nui tonu o te puretumu ka pā ki te moana o Wairarapa, ki ngā whenua repo e pātata ana, me ngā whenua e tiakina ana. Ka whakaūngia te mana o te papa o te moana o Wairarapa, me ngā wāhi tāpua ā-ahurea nei e rua, hei wāhi rāhui i raro i te maru kotahi o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, o Rangitāne o Wairarapa me Rangitāne o Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua hoki, ka mutu, ka whakamanahia tērā mā tētahi atu pire ngātahi mō te puretumu.

Ka whai wāhi atu ki te puretumu o te whakataunga, ko te whakaūnga anō o te mana o ngā wāhi puretumu ā-ahurea e 33 o roto o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua.

"Kua roa a Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua e tatari ana kia tae ki tēnei taumata, ka mutu, kua roa kē atu nā te takaroa o te waitohutanga o te Puka Whakataunga Kokoraho i tīmatahia ai i te tau 2018 rā anō."

Ka mea a Andrew Little, "Nā ngā pae mataara o te wā nei mō KOWHEORI-19 i iti ai te hui i tēnei rā, engari e hihiri ana au ki te noho i te taha o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, ki tō rātou rohe, ki tētahi whakanui rahi ake ā tōna wā e tika ake ana."

Ka hora te rohe o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua i te taha whakararo o Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua, ka piki ai ki te pae maunga o Remutaka, ā, e ai ki te Tatauranga ā-Motu o te tau 2013, kei tōna 12,000 te tokomaha o ngā uri.

Tirohia te Puka Whakataunga Kokoraho i te ipurangi: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-kahungunu-ki-wairarapa-tamaki-nui-a-rua/