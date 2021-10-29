Police pay offer less than inflation - Chris Baillie

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 12:36

"It’s no wonder the Police are heading to arbitration over their pay offer when it’s less than half the rate of inflation," says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"Labour is no longer the party for workers. Whether it’s Police, nurses or teachers, Labour has turned its back on them all.

"Police would be better off under ACT’s Alternative Budget than they would under the pay increases proposed by the Government.

"Under ACT’s Alternative Budget an officer on the average wage would get $2540, and another $250 for being fully vaccinated. That’s double what’s currently being offered and even more than the Police Association is asking for.

"Police feel completely abandoned by this Government. Gangs are recruiting faster than Police. The Minister is so invisible, most of them don’t even know who she is.

"We can create the conditions for new opportunities, and we can grow out of the challenges our country faces. But first we need to have the right priorities, which includes helping middle New Zealand, the battlers, like Police, who are being squeezed from every direction."