Three Waters process hugely flawed - Taupo DC

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 13:33

TaupÅ District Council is deeply concerned the government has effectively mandated their sweeping reform of "Three Waters", without properly consulting on, or even explaining, the move to the residents and ratepayers of New Zealand.

All drinking water, wastewater and stormwater assets and operations will be transferred to one of four large water service entities across the country. "Entity B" within which the TaupÅ District falls, will cover the area from the Coromandel to Taranaki, taking in 22 councils serving communities with vastly different needs. The current timetable for this change is that the new entities will operating by mid-2024.

TaupÅ District Mayor Mr David Trewavas said it is a massive step with deep implications for everyone in the country and in September the council called for government to immediately halt the process to get all views, after each were all were given enough time to take in the proposals.

"Neither we, nor any other councils were listened to about this urgent need to slow down and taihoa - and that is hugely disappointing. We wanted to work with the government on this, but we have been turned down."

"We as a council representing our people immediately recognised the huge scale of the reforms being proposed and the undue haste with which they were being rushed through. And the way this whole thing is being done is a huge concern for local communities, as shown by 60 out of the 67 local authorities staunchly opposing the way the reform process has been conducted.

"As elected members representing the everyday people of our district, my fellow Councillors and I have been inundated with questions and concerns by members of our community, many of whom are outraged by the way this has unfolded - they feel this reform is being done to them, not with them. We fully understand how they feel, as we have been blindsided as well."

"These assets are the people of TaupÅ District’s property, paid for by the local people, now just taken from us without our consent - it’s simply not on," he said.

Mr Trewavas said the council was now waiting for its last chance to have a say, once reform legislation goes before parliament and is considered by a select committee.

"Reform around water is needed, but we all have to be taken on this journey together. People’s voices must be heard to get things right - this is an enormously complicated issue with implications for all. We also strongly encourage all of our concerned community to send their views in to the select committee too."

He said the council was disappointed the reform wasn’t being conducted as part of the wider future of local government work.

"That would have made sense. It would have given everyone time to look at all the areas logically, in one united approach. This is not what is happening. With the eight-week period, we had the barest time to even try to start to work out what our communities wanted in the waters area."

Mr Trewavas said the council will do everything that it can to ensure that it keeps delivering the effective services that we do for our community, despite the change process.

"Again, I urge every concerned citizen to look closely into the three waters issues and submit to the parliament’s select committee their views, as we as a council will be staunchly doing."

The council earlier issued a strongly worded media release regarding its submission to government on this issue.

https://www.taupodc.govt.nz/council/news?item=id:2fjyl2jta17q9sc514ft

https://www.taupodc.govt.nz/repository/libraries/id:25026fn3317q9slqygym/hierarchy/Transport%20and%20water/Three%20waters/Taupo%20District%20Council%20feedback%20on%20Governments%20proposed%20Three%20Waters%20Reform.pdf