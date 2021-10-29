Rolling toward a non-disabling society - PSA

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 15:30

PSA Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi welcomes the creation of the Ministry for Disabled People. The union represents over 9000 care and support workers who work closely to support disabled people".

PSA assistant secretary Melissa Woolley says, "The catch cry of the disabled community - nothing about us, without us - has borne fruit today, with the announcement of the development of a Ministry governed by disabled people and whÄnau-led.

It is the result of good engagement with the disabled community and the workers who support them, and a recognition of disabled people’s rights. The PSA supports the Enabling Good Lives principles.

To support lasting change, substantial investment into the disability sector is crucial. It is a sector that has always been massively underfunded. High quality, flexible services can only be provided if funding is robust and sustainable.

To create a genuinely transformed disability system for Aotearoa NZ, the current and future workforce should participate in the design of services, to ensure delivery of high-quality services that enable good lives for disabled people, workers and communities," Woolley says.