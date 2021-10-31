New climate target 'shows need for just transition'

Sunday, 31 October, 2021 - 15:12

The announcement today of an updated and enhanced target for international climate negotiations is a welcome and positive step, says Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff.

"Unions support ambitious global climate action. It’s good to see New Zealand commit publicly to meeting that challenge. Government, businesses, and unions need to work together so that we are all doing our bit for global action on climate change.

"Meeting our new target will require a Just Transition to a low emissions economy. A Just Transition is one where we deliver action on climate change without leaving communities and workers behind. Unions are currently working with government and business on how the Emissions Reduction Plan due in May 2022 can deliver that positive pathway for climate change action.

"A Just Transition will enable more ambitious climate action - while making sure the costs don’t fall on the most vulnerable and the benefits of our new economy are shared. It will ensure that we are creating good green economy jobs in the future. We are looking forward to working with government and business over the next six months to turn the Climate Change Commission’s report and the aspirations of the NDC into reality," says Richard Wagstaff.