Farewell, Dame Catherine Tizard - Judith Collins

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 14:12

I would like to acknowledge both the contribution and passing of Dame Catherine Tizard.

I had the pleasure of meeting Dame Cath many times; often at Civic events, or events supporting the arts, and often in the presence of her daughter, former MP Judith Tizard.

Dame Cath, always a Labour woman, would, nevertheless be pleasant, was interested in political matters, and would occasionally share a remembrance.

Also a Matamata College "old girl", I think she liked seeing other women achieve.

My sincere condolences, and those of the New Zealand National Party, go to Dame Cath’s family and friends.

She was a trailblazer, both as Mayor of Auckland, and as Governor-General.

May she rest in peace.