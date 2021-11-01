Restaurant Asociation responds to planned move to 3.2

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 16:50

There is disappointment again for the hospitality industry with no planned date to move to level 3.3, the level at which hospitality is able to operate.

"What we have is yet another short-term plan with no certainty around when our businesses can plan to reopen," said Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"All we are asking for is a specific date around which our business can start planning, but once again we are left wanting.

"Our industry has been left behind in the three-step process and while retail is opening and outdoor gatherings can increase in size, hospitality remains closed.

"We have requested an opening of hospitality for outdoor dining at level 3.2 but are yet to receive a response to this suggestion.

"It doesn’t make much sense to business owners to see people picnicking in groups of 25 whilst smaller groups are unable to make use of outdoor dining areas in our venues.

"We implore the Government at this stage to give us a set date to work to. This will allow our businesses to plan with some certainty."