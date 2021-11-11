(Reo Rua) Deed of Settlement signed by Maniapoto and the Crown - Andrew Little

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 12:02

Kua waitohungia te Whakataunga Whakaaetanga e Ngati Maniapoto me te Karauna

"Kua waitohungia te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga i waenganui i a Ngati Maniapoto me te Karauna, he tohu hirahira tenei mo te whakataunga o a ratou kereme Tiriti," te korero a te Minita mo nga Take Tiriti, a Andrew Little.

Noho ai a Ngati Maniapoto ki Te Rohe Potae, kei te takiwa o Taumarunui, o Mokau, o Pureora, o Te Kuiti, o Otorohanga o Te Awamutu me Kawhia. Ko tona 45,930 te rahinga o te iwi, ka mutu, kei tua atu i te 90-paeheneti te nui o nga uri kei waho atu o te rohe e noho ana.

"E tohu ana tenei whakataunga i nga whakapaunga kaha o nga ngahuru tau ki muri nei me nga whakawhitiwhti korero a Ngati Maniapoto me te Karauna; he tohu hoki i te tÄ«matanga o tetahi hononga i waenga i nga taha e rua i runga i te pono, te mahi tahi me te kotuinga," te korero a Andrew Little.

"Ko nga tukinotanga i pa ki a Ngati Maniapoto i roto i nga tau, i heke te toto i nga pakanga ki te Karauna, me nga panga kino mai o nga Pakanga o Niu Tireni. Whakahaweatia e te Karauna te mana motuhake o Ngati Maniapoto, kaore i mau te Karauna ki ana kÄ«-taurangi ki a Maniapoto mo te ahua ki nga whakahaerenga me te rangatiratanga o o ratou whenua i ngÄ tau 1880, a, pakaha ana te tango a te Karauna i nga whenua o Ngati Maniapoto," te korero a Andrew Little.

"Kei tenei whakataunga kitea ai he tutohunga, he whakapaha hoki na te Karauna i Äna tukinotanga ki a Ngati Maniapoto me ana takahitanga i te Tiriti."

"Ko te puretumu nei tetahi o nga puretumu nui rawa kua whiriwhiria; kua whakaurua he putea puretumu, he kaupapa arumoni $165 miriona te nui, 36 nga wahi tapu kua whakahokia, ka nui ke atu te mana whakahaere a Ngati Maniapoto i nga rawa taiao o roto i to ratou na rohe, te whakahokitanga atu o ‘Te Ara-o-Turongo’ ki a ratou (tetahi wahi o te ara tereina matua o te Ika a Maui), a, tae noa ki nga whakaaetanga i waenganui i a Ngati Maniapoto me nga tari maha a te Kawanatanga."

"Na runga i te KOWHEORI-19, kihai a Ngati Maniapoto me te Karauna i hui a-tinana ki te whakanui i tenei ra whakahirahira, engari e rikarika ana au ki te tuku i te whakapaha a te Karauna ki a ratou i te wa e tika ana, e haumaru ana hoki."

"Ko taku e manako nei, ka noho tanei whakataunga hei tuapapa e puawai ai nga kaupapa ahurea, tangata, ahumoni hoki mo ngÄ uri o Ngati Maniapoto hei nga ra ki tua," te korero a Andrew Little.

No te paunga o nga tau 1980 i whakatakotoria ai nga kerame mo Ngati Maniapoto ki te aroaro o te Taraipiunara o Waitangi, a, i reira ka timata nga mahi a te Taraipiunara ki te whakawa i nga kereme o nga tau 2006 ki te 2020. Ka whai mana kokiri a Ngati Maniapoto ki te whakawhitiwhiti korero i te tau 2016, a nawai ra, ka tau te whakaaetanga whakaritenga i te tau 2017. No te TÄ«hema o te 2020 whakaarahia ai te whakataunga, a, ka whai mana i tenei tau.

Ka whakatakotohia he pire ki te aroaro o te Whare Paremata kia whai mana ai te whakataunga i roto i te ture. Ko te whakapae, hei te paunga o te tau nei tutuki ai.

Kitea ai he kape o te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga ki: www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/maniapoto.

Deed of Settlement signed by Maniapoto and the Crown

A deed of settlement has been signed between Maniapoto and the Crown marking a significant milestone towards resolving their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Hon Andrew Little says.

Maniapoto is an iwi based in Te Rohe Potae (the King Country), in and around Taumarunui, Mokau, Pureora, Te Kuiti, Otorohanga, Te Awamutu and Kawhia. The iwi has an estimated 45,930 members, with more than 90-percent of them living outside of the rohe.

"The signing of this deed is testament to the decades of hard work and negotiations between Maniapoto and the Crown, and signifies the beginning of a new relationship between both parties based on trust, co-operation and partnership," Andrew Little said.

"Maniapoto’s historical grievances relate to loss of life in conflicts with the Crown and bearing the costs of the New Zealand Wars. The Crown deliberately undermined Maniapoto independence, failed to uphold promises made in the 1880s relating to Maniapoto land administration and self-determination, and acquired Maniapoto land in an aggressive manner."

"The deed includes an acknowledgement and apology by the Crown for its breaches of the Treaty towards Maniapoto.

"The redress package is one of the largest negotiated and includes financial and commercial redress of $165 million, the return of 36 sites of cultural significance in Crown ownership, a greater role in the management of natural resources within the Maniapoto rohe, the gift and gift back of "Te-Ara-o-Turongo" (part of the North Island Main Trunk railway line), and agreements with a range of Crown agencies.

"Due to COVID-19 Maniapoto and the Crown were unable to commemorate this historic signing together in person, but I look forward to delivering the Crown apology in person at a suitable time when it is safe to do so.

"I hope this long overdue settlement provides a foundation for the cultural, social and economic future of Maniapoto and their descendants," Andrew Little said.

Claims on behalf of Maniapoto were filed in the late 1980s with The Waitangi Tribunal who conducted an inquiry into the claims between 2006 and 2020. Maniapoto obtained a mandate to negotiate in 2016 then reached an agreement in principle in 2017.

The deed was initialled in December 2020 and ratified this year.

A bill will be introduced to Parliament to enact the settlement into law. This is likely to take place by the end of the year.

A copy of the deed of settlement will be available online at www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/maniapoto.