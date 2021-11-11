Victims ignored by Faafoi - Nicole McKee

Thursday, 11 November, 2021 - 15:43

"Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has given the middle finger to victims of serious and violent offending by not even bothering to consult them about repealing Three Strikes," says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

"In Parliament I questioned Faafoi about what consultation he did before deciding to get rid of Three Strikes. He said, "Justice had an interaction with stakeholders as the policy was put together."

"In other words - he didn’t speak to any victims because Labour is more concerned with hugging criminals than ensuring justice for victims.

"What Faafoi and Labour don’t understand is that for every serious crime there is a victim, people who have been sexually assaulted, grievously injured or families left to grieve after a murder.

"The 18 people who have been sentenced to a Third Strike are the worst of the worst. They have an average of 74 convictions. They are not petty thieves. New Zealanders will see these sentences as entirely reasonable and feel safer with these violent thugs off the streets.

"The Government is prioritising softer sentences for the most violent one per cent of New Zealanders.

"As part of the next Government, ACT will push to reintroduce Three Strikes, because victims of violent crime deserve justice and New Zealanders deserve to be safe."