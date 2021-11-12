Labour let’s down Kiwis again on firearms - Nicole McKee

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 13:49

"Labour’s new firearms unit is a backdown on its promise to establish an independent authority," says ACT’s Fair Firearms spokesperson Nicole McKee.

"After 2019 Labour renamed the unit, did not accept responsibility for its failures and went after the law abiding firearm owners.

"It’s now effectively moving people around within the Police and giving them a new name.

"Labour has no regard for law abiding firearms users. It’s linking this unit to Operation Tauwhiro, treating licensed firearms owners like criminals.

"Police should be dealing with real crime and leave firearm regulations to an independent authority.

"The Police are behind on issuing licences and have overseen privacy breaches. It’s clear the Police are just not up to the task."