Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 15:12

Deed of Settlement signed with Te Äkitai Waiohua

A Deed of Settlement has been signed between Te Äkitai Waiohua and the Crown, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little announced today.

"This is a significant milestone in resolving the long-standing grievances and historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Te Äkitai Waiohua," Andrew Little said.

"The signing of the Deed of Settlement marks the end of these long negotiations and the start of a new relationship based on co-operation and partnership between Te Äkitai and the Crown."

The Deed of Settlement includes acknowledgements and a Crown apology for the historical Crown acts or omissions that breached Te Tiriti o Waitangi, or caused prejudice to Te Äkitai Waiohua. These include, among other things, the confiscation of land, Crown purchasing, the impact of native land laws, and the Crown’s failure to ensure that Te Äkitai Waiohua retained sufficient lands for their present and future needs.

The redress package includes the return of seven sites of cultural significance, financial and commercial redress valued at $9.7 million, and a wide range of other commercial, cultural and relationship redress.

"While no redress can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices against Te Äkitai Waiohua, the redress in this settlement will provide a foundation for Te Äkitai Waiohua that I hope will benefit their future generations," Andrew Little said.

Due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions, the Crown apology will be delivered to Te Äkitai Waiohua at a date when both parties can gather together in person.

Te Äkitai Waiohua is located in MÄngere and the wider South Auckland area and has approximately 1,000 members according to the 2013 Census.

Te Äkitai Waiohua are a beneficiary of the Waikato Raupatu Claims Settlement Act 1995, the Waikato-Tainui Raupatu Claims (Waikato River) Settlement Act 2010, and are also a party to the NgÄ Mana Whenua o TÄmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014.

Te Äkitai Waiohua began negotiations with the Crown in 2011 and an agreement in principle was signed in 2016.

A copy of the Deed of Settlement is available at www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/te-akitai-waiohua/.