Deed of Settlement signed with Te Äkitai Waiohua
A Deed of Settlement has been signed between Te Äkitai Waiohua and the Crown, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little announced today.
"This is a significant milestone in resolving the long-standing grievances and historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Te Äkitai Waiohua," Andrew Little said.
"The signing of the Deed of Settlement marks the end of these long negotiations and the start of a new relationship based on co-operation and partnership between Te Äkitai and the Crown."
The Deed of Settlement includes acknowledgements and a Crown apology for the historical Crown acts or omissions that breached Te Tiriti o Waitangi, or caused prejudice to Te Äkitai Waiohua. These include, among other things, the confiscation of land, Crown purchasing, the impact of native land laws, and the Crown’s failure to ensure that Te Äkitai Waiohua retained sufficient lands for their present and future needs.
The redress package includes the return of seven sites of cultural significance, financial and commercial redress valued at $9.7 million, and a wide range of other commercial, cultural and relationship redress.
"While no redress can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices against Te Äkitai Waiohua, the redress in this settlement will provide a foundation for Te Äkitai Waiohua that I hope will benefit their future generations," Andrew Little said.
Due to COVID-19 alert level restrictions, the Crown apology will be delivered to Te Äkitai Waiohua at a date when both parties can gather together in person.
Te Äkitai Waiohua is located in MÄngere and the wider South Auckland area and has approximately 1,000 members according to the 2013 Census.
Te Äkitai Waiohua are a beneficiary of the Waikato Raupatu Claims Settlement Act 1995, the Waikato-Tainui Raupatu Claims (Waikato River) Settlement Act 2010, and are also a party to the NgÄ Mana Whenua o TÄmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014.
Te Äkitai Waiohua began negotiations with the Crown in 2011 and an agreement in principle was signed in 2016.
A copy of the Deed of Settlement is available at www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/te-akitai-waiohua/.
