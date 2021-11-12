Public Service Commissioner investigation into Kainga Ora welcomed - NP

Friday, 12 November, 2021 - 17:14

National welcomes the decision by the Public Service Commissioner today to launch an investigation into the concerning matters we uncovered at KÄinga Ora, National’s spokesperson for Housing and Urban Development Nicola Willis says.

"This decision follows our letter to the Commissioner and our public exposure of a series of events at KÄinga Ora that left unchecked would leave a stain on the Public Service."

As Commissioner Peter Hughes says: "Political neutrality and trustworthiness are bottom lines for the Public Service. The matters that have been raised go to trust and confidence in a key public service agency".

"I note that the Minister of Housing told Parliament this week she has known about these matters since August. She could have initiated a thorough investigation then, but chose not to. That was a serious error which the Minister must now explain.

"I am pleased that National’s efforts have ensured a thorough investigation of these matters will now ensue," says Ms Willis.