Dawn Raids Fund 'will allow for healing' - Aupito William Sio

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 10:23

The Teu le Va - Dawn Raids History Community Fund has been established as another step in continuing the healing process for Pacific peoples - by supporting initiatives that generate, preserve, raise awareness and pass on knowledge of this time in history, said the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

From today, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples will be accepting applications for this fund, which is part of the Dawn Raids apology by the New Zealand Government.

"Successful applicants will receive a grant to support initiatives enabling individuals, artists, historians, and community groups to tell their own stories and experiences of the Dawn Raids.

"This gesture is part of the reconciliation process, which will also help us capture a comprehensive historical account of the Dawn Raids.

"When creating the Teu le Va - Dawn Raids History Community Fund, we had several objectives in mind.

"Significantly, it allows for a healing process to take place, through storytelling, for those impacted by the Dawn Raids.

"It also assists to increase understanding and appreciation of the history of Pacific communities in New Zealand; informs educational resources; and ensures Pacific languages, cultures, and identities in New Zealand thrive," said Aupito William Sio.

Applicants may apply by submitting a history initiative proposal for up to $5,000.

Initiatives must generate, preserve, raises awareness, and/or pass on Pacific knowledge, experiences, and histories of the Dawn Raids.

A range of storytelling methods may be used, including written and oral history collection; music, dance or performing arts; visual or graphic arts, including sculptures, paintings, exhibitions, moving image; and other creative art forms.

"All the aims of this wonderful initiative contribute to our Lalanga Fou goals (https://www.mpp.govt.nz/assets/Reports/Pacific-Aotearoa-Lalanga-Fou-Report.pdf), to establish a prosperous Pacific Aotearoa, aware of its past and focused on its future," said Aupito William Sio.