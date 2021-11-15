Andrew Little pooh-poohed early warning letter about Whangarei Hospital - Shane Reti

Monday, 15 November, 2021 - 13:15

Andrew Little was warned to progress the health infrastructure in Northland months before sewage started running down the walls, says Dr Shane Reti, National’s spokesperson for Health and List MP in WhangÄrei.

"In a letter to Andrew Little on June 28, I expressed concern for progress on Northland’s health infrastructure projects and called on him to address this.

"Now that there is sewage running down the walls, maybe Andrew Little’s failed multi-million-dollar experiment with a Health Infrastructure Unit will do a better job fixing this but, considering it failed two of its three key performance indicators last year, I fear it will go the way of other failed Labour implementations.

"It is also disingenuous for the local WhangÄrei MP or Minister Little to suggest the long-overdue hospital upgrade in WhangÄrei was due to a previous National government. People are tired of this rhetoric and Labour needs to own its own dismal track record in health for the past five years and the fact that answers to ministerial questions show the DHB hadn’t even completed the business case for the upgrade in April this year.

"Andrew Little shouldn’t have pooh-poohed my letter. Instead, he should’ve got on with what needed to be done."