Vaccine pass ready for a Kiwi summer - Hipkins

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 07:41

For the more than 3.4 million eligible people already fully vaccinated, now is the time to get ready for a Kiwi summer by getting their My Vaccine Pass, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said.

My Vaccine Pass is an official record of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status and will provide access to places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

"We’re asking fully vaccinated New Zealanders to get ready for summer by requesting their pass," Chris Hipkins said.

"It is your official proof of vaccination and a ticket to enjoy the extra freedoms that will come with the COVID-19 Protection Framework. To get one, people will need to be fully vaccinated or be one of the very small number of Kiwis who has received a medical exemption.

"The pass will be issued by the Ministry of Health. People can log onto My COVID Record to make a request for the free pass or call 0800 222 478.

"People can log in from later this morning, but we’re asking for patience and for people to wait for a couple of days to ease any demand on the IT system and call centre staff.

"The pass will mean people will be able to do the things they love, like going to concerts and music festivals, nights out at bars and restaurants, and going to the gym and sports events.

"We don’t want anyone to miss out, so we’re strongly encouraging those who’ve been putting off getting a vaccine to take that step now, as we prepare to transition into the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

"The Ministry of Health has worked closely with businesses and events companies to ensure they have the technology solutions needed to verify the pass - which will become part of people’s daily routine, like carrying a drivers licence, scanning in at the supermarket or wearing a mask.

"My Vaccine Pass has a QR code that can be scanned upon arrival at a venue. The pass can be downloaded to your personal phone and stored in your Apple or Google Wallet, or may be printed out.

"A separate International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate, which provides proof of your vaccination status in order to enter overseas countries, can also be requested if you need one.

"Proof of a booster shot is not required at this stage to be able to access the pass," Chris Hipkins said.

Recognition of overseas vaccinations

"A process has been put in place for people who have had their COVID-19 vaccinations overseas to have these recognised here and submit an application for My Vaccine Pass.

"The application process for this may take up to 14 days as details will initially be manually entered into the COVID-19 Immunisation Register. People are advised to prepare all their vaccine evidence from overseas and get their applications in as soon as possible from tomorrow."