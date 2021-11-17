No gang members should have firearm licences - Simeon Brown

Wednesday, 17 November, 2021 - 11:20

Figures released to the National Party show that six gang members have firearms licences despite the Police Commissioner saying in February this did not fit well with Police - says National Party Spokesperson for Police, Simeon Brown.

"No gang members should have a firearm licence in New Zealand. It is completely unacceptable that 6 gang members still have valid firearms licences despite the significant and increasing firearm violence we are seeing.

"Last month the Government voted down my Bill which would have made it illegal for gang members to get a firearm licence. The fact that six gang members hold valid firearm licences shows that legislation is needed to make it illegal for gang members to hold a licence.

"The Police Commissioner said back in February that the fact that gang members have valid firearms licence ‘did not sit well with Police’ and acknowledged there was a gap in the legislation around this issue, yet the Government decided to vote down a Bill that would address this very problem.

"Instead the Government has been sitting on its hands and has refused to take action against violent gang members and has failed to introduce its own Firearms Prohibition Order legislation it promised in May despite voting down National’s Bill last month.

"The Government is putting politics ahead of public safety and New Zealanders deserve better".