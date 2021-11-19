Waitomo District Council appoints new Chief Executive

Friday, 19 November, 2021 - 13:00

Waitomo District Council is pleased to advise that Ben Smit has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective 21 February, 2022.

Ben will join the Council following eleven years at the South Waikato District Council.

He is currently serving as its Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to his experience in the local government sector, Ben’s background includes working in both the health and dairy industries in New Zealand. He has served in both private and public sector organisations, as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Ben is also a Chartered Accountant.

The Council was assisted in the recruitment process by Hamilton based Greg Tims and Associates.

"The position attracted a well-qualified group of candidates, three of whom were shortlisted for the position," said Waitomo’s Mayor John Robertson.

"We were seeking someone who has the experience and skills needed lead the council, someone who has the competencies to manage our considerable asset base, and someone who has an affinity with rural New Zealand and a track record of community and iwi engagement.

"Ben Smit met these criteria," said Mr. Robertson.

"We are very pleased with his appointment. He will serve our council and our community well."

Mr. Smit said that he was looking forward to taking up the position.

"I am looking forward to meeting the Council team and working with them and the community to help take us through the huge changes local government will be facing over the next five years," said Mr. Smit.

"There are many opportunities open to rural New Zealand over the coming years. We need to position ourselves to take the best advantage of these for the benefit of our community.

"I am excited to become part of the Waitomo community," said Mr. Smit.

The Council’s current Chief Executive Chris Ryan is retiring in February after 15 years of service.

"Chris joined the Council when it faced very challenging times," Mr. Robertson said.

"He stabilised the organisation and oversaw a period of significant infrastructure investment. We will acknowledge his contribution formally before he departs."

For enquiries, contact:

John Robertson, Mayor

0275992780