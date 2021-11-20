Police Annual Report 'shows kiwis less safe under Labour'

Saturday, 20 November, 2021 - 10:11

Increasing violent crime, increased sophistication of gangs, mental health demand pressures, increased family violence and a shortage of frontline police officers paints a bleak outlook on the state of law and order in New Zealand, says National Party Spokesperson for Police Simeon Brown.

"The Police 2020/21 Annual Report paints a clear picture that the Government is failing to take the safety of New Zealanders seriously with many of the key law and order trends all going in the wrong direction.

"Police are also taking longer to respond to emergency callouts, with the Annual Report highlighting it took nearly 30 minutes for Police to attend 90 per cent of emergency events in urban areas, 4-5 minutes slower than their target. In rural areas, it was 53 minutes, about eight minutes slower than their target.

"Police are also failing to attend around half of all mental health related callouts.

"The Government’s failure to deliver on their promised 1800 new Police is leaving New Zealanders less safe. Police are also feeling the impact of having around 500 Police Officers placed in MIQ facilities or working at the COVID border around Auckland.

"Gangs won’t need to read this report as they already know that this Government has gone soft on crime. But everyday New Zealanders will be very concerned.

"The Government must urgently deliver on its promise of 1800 new Police, including the 700 new officers targeting gangs and organised crime or these trends will only get worse in coming years.

"National is the party of law and order and the 2020/21 Police Annual Report is evidence New Zealanders are less safe under Labour".