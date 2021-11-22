Andrew Little reduces ICU beds mid-pandemic - Shane Reti

Monday, 22 November, 2021 - 11:47

Andrew Little has been caught out obscuring ICU bed numbers by mixing adult ICU beds with paediatric beds making the overall number of ICU beds look bigger when in fact the Delta outbreak is mostly all about adult ICU beds, says National Party Health Spokesperson Dr Shane Reti.

"It was only when I asked Andrew Little how the number of ICU beds at Auckland DHB could go from 39 to 94 ICU beds in one week that he had to confess that he was mixing in paediatric and Starship ICU beds.

"In fact, since the beginning of the Delta outbreak the number of resourced adult ICU beds has fallen by as much as 20 beds across the health sector and have never recovered to the same level as at the start of the outbreak (see graph). This is the equivalent of all of the ICU beds put together at Lakes, Hutt Valley, West Coast, TairÄwhiti and Whanganui DHBs. In short Andrew Little has reduced ICU beds when we needed them most.

"The tragic tale of Andrew’s mishandling of ICU beds is, in his own answers to ministerial questions, a tale of adding no new ICU beds in Auckland for 18 months and then when Delta hit actually reducing ICU beds.

If Aucklanders want to know why they have been in lockdown for so long it is because Little, Ardern and Hipkins needed to protect the health system and to protect ICU beds because they had failed to resource enough ICU beds.

"Maybe if Andrew Little hadn’t been distracted with restructuring the health system he could have resourced more ICU beds and reduced the lock down period for Auckland and reduced the 100,000 people with delayed procedures."