Auckland’s CBD becoming unsafe - Simeon Brown

Monday, 22 November, 2021 - 13:34

Increasing assaults, drunkenness and gang violence is becoming the norm in Auckland’s CBD, seeing the inner city fast becoming a no-go zone, says National’s Police spokesperson Simeon Brown.

"It is becoming clear that Aucklanders don’t feel safe in the CBD due to increasing crime and aggression in our biggest city. There was a 63 per cent increase in assaults in the first five months of this year, and the use of firearms in crimes throughout Auckland is on the increase.

"People aren’t seeing a regular police presence in the city. The Government’s failure to deliver on its promise of 1800 new officers is having a significant impact. There are fewer police on the beat across New Zealand today than there was at the start of the year.

"Meanwhile, there are currently around 500 police working at MIQ facilities or on the Auckland boundary. This is also having a very real impact on frontline policing, leaving Aucklanders less safe as Police aren’t able to dedicate full resources to the job of fighting crime.

"The Government needs to listen to Aucklanders and ensure Police have the resources needed to keep Aucklanders safe and to turn the tide on increasing crime and anti-social behaviour.

"It needs to be a priority of the Government to fast-track and deliver on its promise of 1800 new police officers.

"Aucklanders cannot wait any longer for more police resources".