Maori Authority Chair calls out the Human Rights Commission on racism

Monday, 22 November, 2021 - 16:58

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has called out the Human Rights Commission and asked where they are in light of the increasing racial tension in Aotearoa in some sectors. Tukaki has said they are noticeably absent from what has been unfolding when it comes to the increasing prevalence of racist fervour by groups such as Hobsons Pledge who continue to mount campaigns, drop pamphlets into letterboxes and support misinformation when it comes to Maori issues:

"Ill be blunt where is the Race Relations Commissioner? Where is the korero from the Human Rights Commission other than just releasing statements that the COVID19 strategy appears to raise issues about Te Tiriti? Where is the Human Rights Commission on the signs that have been appearing right across Aotearoa at protest marches "Stop ramming Maori Language down our throats?" Tukaki said

"Where is the Commission on the Billboards and pamphlet drops mostly on behalf of right wing political group, Hobsons Pledge, driving a wedge through Maori and non-Maori? Where is the so called work being done on bridging the racism divide? Where are we at with the many complaints that have been lodged? I am sorry but I cannot see one thing on this very important Kaupapa that the Human Rights Commission has been doing except for a lot of, and I hate to use the words of Greta, blah blah blah." Tukaki said

Tukaki has said that unless the Human Rights Commission shows that it has a comprehensive work program on bridging the race divide in Aotearoa then we should all call into question whether confidence should be maintained:

"If you take a clear look at part of their mandate which states:

Advocate for human rights

Encourage and co-ordinate programmes on human rights

To make public statements in relation to any matter that may affect or infringe human rights, whether or not those human rights are affirmed in New Zealand domestic human rights law or international human rights law

To promote human rights through research, education, and discussion to foster a better understanding of the human rights dimensions of the Treaty of Waitangi and their relationship with domestic and international human rights law

Then it is only right to ask the question - exactly what are you doing in our name" Tukaki said

Tukakis comments came as more racist slurs and posters emerged at Groundswell protests around the country during the weekend.