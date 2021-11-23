Prison violence exploding under Labour - Simeon Brown

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021 - 18:16

Prison violence is out of control under Labour, with prisoner assaults on Corrections officers increasing by an astonishing 95 per cent since the 2016/17, says National’s Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown.

"Figures released to National and figures in the 2021 Corrections Annual Report show that, from the end of the 2016/17 financial year to the end of the 2020/21 financial year, assaults on Corrections officers have increased from 463 to more than 900.

"Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis has presided over an astonishing increase in violence in our prisons, which shows his approach is not working.

"The amount of violence happening in our prisons is out of control on Labour’s watch.

"Kelvin Davis needs to step up and make sure staff in New Zealand’s prisons have the resources and support they need to get on top of this problem.

"In the past year alone, gangs have been responsible for three-quarters of all assaults against Corrections officers.

"Corrections Officers do not go to work to be assaulted. It’s is wonder Corrections staff don’t feel respected and Kelvin Davis has given them no reason to believe he cares about their safety.

"Despite being incredibly vocal on this issue when he was in Opposition, Kelvin Davis only started requesting reports on the number of assaults happening in prisons in February.

"He has been the minister in charge for four years now. It beggars belief that he has been turning a blind eye to this issue.

"As he was during the Waikeria Prison riot, Kelvin Davis is asleep at the wheel when it comes to escalating violence in our prisons. A National Government will not tolerate this."