Tourism businesses left high and dry by Labour - Todd McClay

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 17:35

Labour’s announcement that double vaccinated Australian visitors won’t be welcome in New Zealand until 1 May 2022, and that they will have to do self-MIQ for seven days means that the tourism industry has again been forgotten by the Government, says National’s Tourism Spokesperson Todd McClay.

"Tourism has suffered more than most other industries. Hospitality businesses have struggled with ever changing Government restrictions and tourism operators have had their worse year to date.

"A double vaccinated Australian family of four who is planning a seven day holiday in New Zealand to spend money on restaurants and tourism attractions are not going spend their holiday self-isolating in a Rotorua hotel.

"The Government’s announcement does nothing for the tourism sector and means that many more businesses will close.

"Tourism desperately needs a lifeline now. They need Kiwi and Aussie visits at Christmas and through the summer months. They cannot wait until 1 May for visitors who need to hide away for seven days.

"Labour’s announcement will leave tourism disillusioned and disappointed. Not one double vaccinated person from Australia in the past three months has tested positive for Covid upon arrival in NZ MIQ.

"The Government’s announcement does not make sense, and the tourism sector deserve better."