Nailed it! Over 500 apprentices get jobs boost - Woods

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 09:14

Over 500 apprentices and cadets have been placed into work across New Zealand thanks to the Government’s booming build programme, that’s both constructing public houses, and maintaining older homes.

Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the milestone today at a public housing construction site in Riccarton, Christchurch.

"This Government’s investment in apprenticeships is about creating jobs and opportunities for young people, stimulating local economies and creating an ongoing pipeline of work that will help build the huge number of homes we need and stimulate the economy as we continue to recover from COVID 19," says Megan Woods.

"This fantastic milestone represents hundreds more builders, carpenters, electricians, painters, drain layers, and scaffolders, who are part of ‘Team Housing.’ Together they are building more public housing or upgrading and maintaining the nearly 70,000 public houses across New Zealand.

"This is not just a win for the hundreds of people who are learning a wide range of new skills and trades on the tools, it is also a win for the wider construction sector that needs these women and men to help meet the requirements of the booming residential housing sector.

The apprentices and cadets were placed into jobs with KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities build and maintenance partners over the past two years.