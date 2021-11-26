New Conservative says take another look at us

Friday, 26 November, 2021 - 12:42

As we approach 2022, New Conservative has revitalised it’s vision, and looks forward to the future, under the new Co-leadership of Ted Johnston, (a lawyer for almost 30 years ) and Helen Houghton (a teacher).

We say to the public, if you want a good caring party that will stand up fearlessly you and New Zealand, take another look at us.

We are a Centrist to centre right party,

We aim to provide the caring heart often missing in the Right, and traditional Kiwi values and good sense that the Left has abandoned. In our New Zealand, no-one gets left behind.

New Conservative is about

-protecting our rights and freedoms,

-conserving our traditional kiwi and family values,

-conservation of our environment while building our economy,

-and protecting quality of life.

New Conservative in New Zealand is unique. Unrelated actions and extreme ideologies in other countries do not define us.

Supporting and loving your country is not extremist.

Valuing all human life is not far right extremism.

Using your free speech is not bigotry.

Wanting a financially competent government is not far-right ideology.

These are all basic mainstream Kiwi values that most share. We stand for the dignity and respect of all of our citizens.

We do not follow conspiracy theories.

We seek equality for all, not removing Maori seats,

nor increasing firearms access,

nor discriminating against people due to race, religion, or other irrelevant considerations,

nor enforcing prison labour, we seek to solve many of the problems that cause crime.

Our country needs you. Come forward and help. Come and join New Conservative.

Bring your friends and family. In unity is strength.