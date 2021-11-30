National Party's new conscience 'not representative of Aotearoa's values'

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 21:19

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa notes the appointment of Christopher Luxon as new leader for the National Party, and Nicola Willis as deputy leader.

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa spokesperson Dr Tracy Morison said "Christopher Luxon’s well-publicised anti-abortion views are not representative of the values of mainstream New Zealanders, who overwhelmingly supported reform".

Luxon said on Checkpoint following his appointment that his pro-life stance is not "a big issue" because abortion was decriminalized last year, and his deputy Nicola Willis is pro-choice.

Tracy Morison notes that "most people seeking abortion care in Aotearoa would disagree strongly with Christopher on this point". Luxon’s refusal to answer whether he thought abortion was murder indicates he understands he is out of step with most New Zealanders.

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa wish Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis well, but intend to monitor the extent that views such as his may have on the provision of safe and equitable abortion care in Aotearoa, particularly when considering the upcoming vote on the Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion (Safe Areas) Amendment Bill.