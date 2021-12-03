'A dairy owner or worker will die with three-strikes repeal in a crime wave'

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 08:44

With dairy crime worsening, the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group will make a hard-hitting submission on the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill that includes asking for Ministers to resign if it leads to the death of innocent people.

"The repeal of three-strikes is a victory for lawlessness and disorder," says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"When we make our submission, we will demand that the Prime Minister and Minister of Justice resign if anyone is killed by someone who would otherwise be in jail under the existing law. They will have blood on their hands, it’s only a matter of time and sadly dairies are in the front line.

"Our people are scared thanks to a ‘catch and release' approach to policing.

"Intimidation is so rife that some dairies no longer report crimes for fear of reprisal by criminal associates. Others are scared that their business will become unsellable if they kick up too much of a fuss. Police try their best but they’re being undermined by the top brass and Parliament.

"Up north where the Police are allowing Iwi to run roadblocks despite the Covid Protection framework, there have been five dairy robberies in Whangarei in a little over a month. Criminals are not boy scouts but mindless thugs that we and the public deserve to be protected from.

"A recent Herald commentator compared central Auckland to New York at its worst. We need to learn from New York and apply their ‘Broken Windows Theory’ in New Zealand. There should be no such thing as a small crime because that will start stopping the rot gripping our towns and cities.

"Dairies and small businesses like pubs and restaurants are all-too-easy targets and the statistics don’t lie. In the Year to October, victimisations in the Auckland Police District were up over 23%. That will be underreported because it's like a war zone at times.

"That’s why the Group has put in an Official Information Act request to drill down into just how bad this is for dairies and small businesses all over New Zealand. Repealing three strikes and allowing illegal Police-assisted roadblocks sends the message that it has become criminal first," Mr Kaushal said.