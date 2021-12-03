Gold mine development near Whangamata 'slammed' by Coromandel locals and music 'heavy hitters'

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 08:56

The development of a new gold mine beneath old-growth native forest administered by DOC near Whangamata, is sharply opposed by a growing list of high-profile Kiwis who hope to hold the Government to their promise of not mining conservation land. The area is also home to one of the world's most endangered frogs, found almost exclusively on the Coromandel.

Current backers include global music exec Morgan Donoghue, gen-Z chart-topper Muroki, and industry pro and Coromandel resident Campbell Smith, who manages artists Benee, Brooke Fraser, and Miss June, in addition to Muroki.

The group has one simple message: "Prime Minister Ardern, keep your promise made in 2017 and stop all mining on conservation land once and for all."

Campaign spokesperson Morgan Donoghue says:

"While I’ve been a big supporter of this Government, their environmental creds leave a lot to be desired," he says. "We totally support The Green Party’s ‘No New Mines’ campaign, and we encourage everyone to sign the petition."

"I grew up in the Coromandel. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve lived in, and to think that we just allow some foreign mining company to come and rip it up is bloody appalling."

"We’re going to be launching a full-on campaign against this mine, and we’ll be asking Kiwis to join us in protecting Aotearoa’s natural beauty and wildlife."