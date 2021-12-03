Refinery Petition Handover - Chris Leitch

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 13:01

The petition with 18,300 signatures calling on the government to take action to keep the Marsden Point oil refinery in operation to ensure New Zealand's long term fuel security was handed over to National MP Shane Reti at the entrance to the refinery this morning.

The petition, started by Social Credit Party leader, Chris Leitch, a resident of Whangarei, says the government should purchase all the refinery shares using money from its own bank, so there would not be any additional cost to taxpayers.