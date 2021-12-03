David McLean appointed as KiwiRail chair - Robertson and Clark

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 14:03

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today.

"Minister Clark and I are confident that David’s extensive business knowledge and leadership experience, including his time as former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Westpac New Zealand, will provide additional governance oversight for KiwiRail," Grant Robertson said.

Mr McLean, who retired from Westpac in June 2021, spent more than two decades at the bank and led the New Zealand operations as CEO from 2014. During his time, he promoted a number of diversity and inclusion initiatives, including being one of the first corporates to become a Living Wage employer, and was an inaugural member of Champions for Change.

Alongside his extensive banking career, McLean has governance experience as a member of the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women and is a former chair of the NZ Bankers’ Association and the Institute of Finance Professionals (IFINZ).

"I know David is looking forward to joining the KiwiRail team and he’s ready for the challenges that lie ahead. Rail has a bright future in New Zealand as it supports our stretched supply chains, takes pressure off our roads and helps reduce carbon emissions," David Clark said.

"I’d also like to extend my thanks to acting chair, Sue McCormack, who graciously took over the role following the passing of Brian Corban in May. Sue is a strong champion for KiwiRail and will resume her role as deputy chair from next year," David Clark said.

David McLean will begin his tenure as chair from 1 January 2022. His term runs until 31 October 2024.