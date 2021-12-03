Opposition passes the Government, ACT drives it - Seymour

Friday, 3 December, 2021 - 16:22

The Opposition parties (47 per cent) have overtaken the Government parties (46.5 per cent). National has regained its election night polling and we have more than doubled our support.

The momentum is now for a change of government in 2023.

The upshot is ACT needs to reach more voters than ever before. We need your support to talk to 525,000 New Zealanders.

Can you help us help us go around the mainstream media with digital ads?

In 2021, ACT has worked hard and focused on the issues that matter. We’ve visited more than 50 locations around the country listening to your concerns. We’ve held the Government to account, but we’ve also proposed positive solutions.

It’s game on and we can win the next election.

In 2023, we need to change the government and the direction of our country.

For businesses being punished with wave after wave of red tape, young Kiwis trying to buy their first home, and communities being terrorised by gangs, that can’t come soon enough.

Thank you for your support. We will continue to work hard for you in Parliament.