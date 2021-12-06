A new National for New Zealand - Christopher Luxon

Monday, 6 December, 2021 - 13:04

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand - a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023.

"The line-up I’m announcing today is based on merit and matches people to their strengths and skill sets," Mr Luxon says.

"My Shadow Cabinet leverages the wealth of talent and depth of real-world experience across the National Caucus team.

"I have deliberately selected a Shadow Cabinet of 20 members to match the Government’s Cabinet. I’m confident that when you put any of National’s Shadow Ministers against their Labour counterparts, you’ll see that National’s MPs have the deep experience, the political skills, the work ethic and the intellectual grunt to come out on top every time.

"We will be a Government-in-waiting that will relentlessly hold this spin-heavy and PR-driven Government to account, and focus on proposing detailed, constructive and intellectually rigorous solutions."

"New Zealanders deserve so much more than they’re currently getting from Labour. They deserve more than a government of rhetoric.

"The National Government I lead will be a government of action.

"We are the ambitious, future-focused alternative that New Zealand needs. From now, our singular priority every day will be working hard to earn Kiwis’ trust and confidence so we can get to the Beehive in 2023 and deliver for them."

1. Christopher Luxon: Leader, National Security and Intelligence

2. Nicola Willis: Deputy leader, Housing, Social Investment

3. Simon Bridges: Finance, Infrastructure

4. Chris Bishop: Covid-19 Response, Shadow leader of the House

5. Shane Reti: Health, MÄori-Crown Relations, Pacific Peoples

6. Louise Upston: Social Development, Child Poverty Reduction

7. Erica Stanford: Education, Immigration, Associate Ethnic Affairs

8. Matt Doocey: Mental Health, Youth, Associate Health, Associate Transport

9. Simeon Brown: Transport, Public Service

10. Barbara Kuriger: Agriculture, Biosecurity, Food Safety

11. Scott Simpson: Climate Change, Environment, Associate Transport

12. Paul Goldsmith: Justice, Workplace Relations and Safety

13. Melissa Lee: Broadcasting and Media, Digital Economy and Communications, Ethnic Communities

14. Mark Mitchell: Police, Serious Fraud Office, Counter-terrorism

15. Andrew Bayly: Small Business, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Manufacturing, Building and Construction, Revenue

16. Gerry Brownlee: Foreign Affairs, GCSB and NZSIS, Emergency Management

17. Stuart Smith: Energy and Resources, EQC, Viticulture

18. Michael Woodhouse: State-owned Enterprises, ACC, Statistics, Sport and Recreation, Deputy Shadow Leader of the House

19. Judith Collins: Research, Science and Innovation, Technology

20. David Bennett: Economic and Regional Development

Jacqui Dean: Assistant Speaker, Conservation

Todd McClay: Trade and Export Growth, Tourism

Simon O'Connor: Corrections, Customs, Arts, Culture and Heritage, Associate Foreign Affairs

Ian McKelvie: Seniors, Forestry, Racing

Todd Muller: Oceans and Fisheries, Internal Affairs

Maureen Pugh: Community and Voluntary Sector

Harete Hipango: MÄori Development, WhÄnau Ora, Children/Oranga Tamariki

Chris Penk: Shadow Attorney-General, Courts, Associate Justice

Tim van de Molen: Defence, Veterans, Horticulture, Associate Agriculture

Nicola Grigg: Rural Communities, Land Information, Animal Welfare, Women, Associate Agriculture

Joseph Mooney: Treaty negotiations, Water, Space, Associate Tourism, Associate Agriculture

Penny Simmonds: Tertiary Education, Early Childhood Education, Disability Issues, Associate Education, Associate Social Development and Employment

Simon Watts: Local Govenment, Associate Finance, Associate Infrastructure