Chris Penk elected Senior National Whip - Christopher Luxon

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 12:19

The National Caucus has elected Chris Penk as Senior Whip and Maureen Pugh as Junior Whip, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today.

Both MPs were elected unopposed at this morning’s Caucus meeting.

"Chris and Maureen bring the integrity, experience and commitment to make a fantastic Whips team, and I look forward to seeing them flourish in their new roles," Mr Luxon says.