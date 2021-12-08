Te Kawa Mataaho data shows 'worrying disparities'

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 09:09

Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job.

Seventy seven percent of public servants are in the job because their work helps people in the community but only 56 percent are satisfied with their work life balance.

Data recently released by the Public Service Commission shows that workers in the public service are going above and beyond, to the detriment of their health, happiness and home lives says PSA national secretary Kerry Davies.

"It is important that the spirit of service embodied by public service workers is matched by the support they need to maintain reasonable workloads and a good work life balance.

Throughout the pandemic, public servants have worked for the country at all alert levels and with increased pressure and work demands. Because of their commitment to keeping the country going and providing support for others they have put in huge extra effort.

In this kind of pressured work environment people are tired and risk burn out.

Public service agencies need to do more to recognise workers’ contribution and improve their conditions at work. Improvements include flexible working, eliminating pay gaps and discrimination, adequate staffing and better professional development and career pathways.