Teachers gagged over vax talk - Concerned Parents Law Counsel

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 14:19

Teachers and staff at Whangaparoa College have been gagged from talking about the dreaded C or V words with any student, a policy that has been applauded by the Concerned People’s law Counsel (CPLC).

Students face no vaxx indocTreenation at his school, says Steve McCracken, acting as principal. Super Grandma Gail Jones and Wonder Mum Treena Wilton got Steve’s absolute assurance over this when both of them served him with notices of liability at the end of last month. The documents make it expressly known that they hold Steve liable for any and all negative outcomes from covid indocTreenation, mask use, or vaccination pressure on their children while under his care at school. The decision as to whether vaccinations occur on school grounds rests on the heads of school Boards of Trustees, which includes the principal.

"The direction we have given our staff is do not enter into discussions with any learners full stop about vaccinations, positive or negative either way," Steve said when asked by Gail about vaccination indocTreenation by teachers.

Steve said he was prompted to do address this issue with the staff when alerted by parents about incidences when their children had been told a certain vaccination narrative.

Also getting assurance from Steve that the vax bus would not be turning up at Whangaparoa College again was also a big win for Gail and Treena.

"At this point in time there is no intention for Whangaparoa College to have any more vaccination buses on site and I stick by that at this point in time," Steve said.

Whangaparoa College was approached by the local District Health Board to host a "Shot Bus" and they allowed this on site, but only on a teacher only day when the students were at home.

However Whangaparoa College has unfortunately followed ranks and muzzled its kids, as per the state’s mandate. While Steve absolutely agreed with Gail that mask wearing is harmful to the kids, he still followed the state’s orders.

"It’s an awkward situation for the school to be put in, and having to enforce as state employees, something that is beyond our control.

"The Ministry of Education, fortunately or unfortunately, have said if you are indoors and over the age of year 4 (about 8 years old) and above masks are required in class. So once again it is out of our control," Steve said.

"Being a school we are a government entity which makes it slightly challenging doesn’t it… a rock and a hard place where we have to comply legislatively…but the legislation might not match community views."

Kids who had mask exemptions would be respected for that, he said.

Mum Treena issued an emotional, strong plea to Steve on behalf of her daughter, reminding the principal of the Statement of National Education and Learning Priorities, which puts the learners and their family at the centre of education and ensures the place of learning is safe and free from discrimination. "So I am just reiterating that so that you know that is what is of upmost importance to me is that in no way shape or form shall my daughter be "educated" that this vaccine is safe.

"Because I know it is not. There has been over 1500 cases of serious harm reported to the New Zealand reporting system and over 200 deaths in very proximity to receiving this.

"I am hugely concerned about what happens in the next rollout when the jab s being given to five to 11-yeat olds I just feel like there is a disaster coming," Treena said.

She told Steve that she had "no beef" with him, but serving the notice of liability was an absolute assurance that her daughter will be safe from the vaccines at Whangapara College.

CPLC’s Glen Crofskey said Steve is to be commended for his part in the exchange.

"He took it well. He was somewhat ambushed by Gail and Treena…, and a camera person… and support Mum, when they served information documents and multiple notices of liability, that could see him face massive charges if breached."

Glen says the whole exchange was a moving example of how men and women can communicate in a peaceful, respectful and powerful way.

"Oh yeah and it’s superb to hear teachers have been banned from passing on the state’s vaccination propaganda so a wee hat toff for Steve and Whangaparoa College for that.

"Reports of that dangerous indocTreenation bullshit by the few, but dangerous, brown-shirted teachers is far too prevalent and needs to be stamped out wherever it rears its ugly head," says Glen.

CPLC’s Dave Knight applauded Gail and Treena for their bravery in stepping up to do something out of the ordinary, and praised the calm way it was all done.

Gail will freely admit to having a few nerves before the encounter, but showed courage to overcome her nerves and deliver from the heart to protect the grandson under her care. Speaking afterwards about stepping way out of her comfort zone to serve a notice of liability in public, Gail said she knew it was right and just had to do it.

"We could not lie down and do nothing and let this roll over us. I would have regretted not having done anything."

Gail hopes their actions will help inspire others to take action and push back against the encroaching tyranny of the state.

https://rumble.com/vqe0gr-serving-the-school-principal-with-notice-of-liability-and-accountability..html