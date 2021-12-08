Oranga Tamariki Acting Chief Executive term extended

Wednesday, 8 December, 2021 - 16:01

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced Acting Secretary for Children and Chief Executive of Oranga Tamariki, Chappie Te Kani, will remain in the role for a further 12 months.

Mr Te Kani has commenced the implementation of a transformation programme, to meet the Minister's priorities and the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Board, which includes an internal change programme.

The Commissioner has decided the focus right now should be on seeing the transformation process through.

"For continuity of leadership at this important stage of the transformation process, I believe the right thing to do is extend Mr Te Kani’s tenure," said Mr Hughes.