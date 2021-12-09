Smokefree Action Plan welcomed by Greens - Kerekere

Thursday, 9 December, 2021 - 11:24

The Green Party welcomes the launch of the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan.

"The Green Party welcomes the release of today’s Action Plan as another step towards Aotearoa New Zealand being smoke-free by 2025," says Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, the Green Party’s spokesperson for health.

"The Greens have long advocated for a new approach to dealing with the health implications of smoking, in a way that recognises the health disparities for MÄori.

"For too long, the tobacco industry has been getting people addicted to harmful products and causing premature deaths. This must come to an end.

"This Action Plan will also benefit our natural environment as it reduces plastic cigarette filters finding their way into our waterways and oceans.

"We are pleased the Government is adopting the full range of bold policies it consulted on earlier this year, and acknowledge the tireless efforts of community organisations to get us to this place.

"However, there is still work to be done to ensure a smoke-free Aotearoa is achieved in an evidence-based way that follows best practice and avoids the harms caused by criminalising substance use.

"We look forward to a Smokefree Aotearoa that is fair and equitable for everyone," Dr Elizabeth Kerekere says.