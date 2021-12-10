PR: Amnesty needed on welfare debt

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 13:02

557,496 people in debt

Average: $3,420 per person

June 20183

$1.53 billion of total debt owing

514,062 people in debt

Average $2976.29 per person

Number of clients, total debt, and average debt, by ethnicity4

Average debt for MÄori is 49% higher than the average debt for NZ Europeans.

Number of clients, total debt, and average debt, by gender5

Average debt for women is 55% higher than average debt for men.

Average weekly debt offset, by gender Gender At 31 March 216

Diverse $9.32

Female $16.33

Male $11.09

The number of clients, total debt and average debt for clients with debt as at 31 March 2021 broken down by ethnicity.

Ethnicity Number Clients % of Clients Total Debt % of Total Debt Average Debt

MÄori 199947 36.30% 878,634,296.10$ 45.07% 4,394.36$

Pacific Peoples 70452 12.79% 311,027,861.97$ 15.96% 4,414.62$

NZ European 171390 31.12% 505,765,233.12$ 25.94% 2,950.96$

Other 85866 15.59% 211,913,280.06$ 10.87% 2,467.92$

Unspecified 23151 4.20% 42,060,175.11$ 2.16% 3,539.19$

Total 550806 100.00% 1,949,400,846.36$ 100.00%

The numb r of clients, total debt and average debt for clients with debt as at 31 March 2021 broken down by gender.

G nd r Number Clients % of Clients Total Debt % of Total Debt Average Debt

Diverse 516 0.09% 1,024,196.68$ 0.05% 1,984.88$

Female 305622 55.49% 1,286,822,380.95$ 66.01% 4,210.49$

Male 244488 44.39% 660,943,337.97$ 33.90% 2,703.40$

Unknown 180 0.03% 610,930.76$ 0.03% 3,375.31$

Total 550806 100.00% 1,949,400,846.36$ 100.00%

Total $14.15

Average weekly debt offset, by ethnicity Ethnic group At 31 March 217

MÄori $16.01

Pacific Peoples $14.46

NZ European $12.78

Other $10.81

Total $14.15

Debt written off over last four years8 Financial Year Debt written off

($m)

2020/21 14.599

2019/20 17.019

2018/19 21.012

2017/18 17.304

Ability to write debt off9

"MSD is required by law to recover debt. Under Regulation 208 of the Social Security Regulations 2018, MSD can normally write off debt only if it resulted from an error that the person had not intentionally contributed to.

If it is established that the debt was created by error, MSD considers all the following criteria to determine whether writing off the debt is the appropriate course of action.

These are:

- Whether they intentionally contributed to the error

- Whether there’s any change in their position

- Whether the money was received in good faith

- Whether it would it be inequitable, given all the circumstances, to recover the debt

The Chief Executive of MSD also has the authority to write off certain debts under the Public Finance Act where all reasonable practical steps to recover the debt have been taken and where all avenues have been exhausted. This authority may used, for example, when someone has died and the estate is insolvent, when someone becomes bankrupt or when an Official Assignee has recognised under the No Asset Procedure that the person is insolvent with no realisable assets."