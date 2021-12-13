Can HNAs cast light on NZ's waipiro blindspot? - Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 13:37

The 2020 Health and Disability Systems Review report showed that District Health Boards (DHBs) have failed to meet the health needs of vulnerable communities. The Review emphasised the need for Health Needs Assessments (HNAs) in order to improve the wellbeing of the population.

"While HNAs have been carried out by DHBs for decades, they have only ever been used in a tokenistic way," says Tiamana Whakahaere (Executive Chairman) of Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust, Raawiri (David) Ratuu.

"HNAs should not be a desk-based, paper-pushing function. They should be community driven to help us understand the scope and size of the issues we face, and how to best prioritise them."

In its submission on the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill (the Bill), the Kookiri ki Taamakimakaurau Trust highlighted the need for reforms to focus on community need, not clinical leadership, especially when it comes to reducing the influence of harmful industries such as alcohol.

"Alcohol remains one of New Zealand's biggest blind spots. We’ve seen the generational benefits of taking a specialised approach to tobacco: it’s high time that we see the same with waipÄ«ro," Mr Ratuu says.

The Trust is urging the Government to undertake more community-led and issue specific HNAs. Despite being time intensive, they provide greater insight into the scope and magnitude of harm at grassroots.

"The Government must take the lead on alcohol harm minimisation and elimination of inequities. We cannot begin to heal our communities if we do not understand the severity of the problem we are facing," Mr Ratuu says.