Court of Appeal rejects attempt to lower NZ voting age

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 11:49

New Zealand's voting age will remain at 18 after the Court of Appeal dismissed a case to lower the age to 16 but the fight is far from over.

Lobby group Make it 16 had claimed that New Zealand’s voting age of 18 was inconsistent with the right to freedom from age discrimination under the Bill of Rights.

However, the High Court dismissed it, so the group appealed it to the Court of Appeal, which released its dismissal on Tuesday.

Justice Christine French’s decision said there were opposing views. Those who opposed the change argued that 16 year olds "lack the maturity, world experience and the necessary independence to vote" and the change was not supported by the general public.

"Countervailing views are that denying the vote to 16 year olds is unjust. It denies them any say in decision making which will directly impact on them in the future.

"It is also inconsistent with how 16 year olds are viewed legally for other purposes. New Zealand law considers 16 year olds old enough and responsible enough to be paid the adult minimum wage, have sex, get married, choose to leave school, apply for a firearms licence and adult passport and independently refuse or agree to medical treatment."

Lowering the age was also supported by the Children’s Commissioner, French said.

But the final ruling said it was "an intensely and quintessentially political issue involving the democratic process itself and on which there are a range of reasonable views".

"That being the context, we choose to exercise restraint and decline the application for declarations."

But Make It 16 co-director Cate Tipler said the fight was not over.

"The Court agreed that the current voting age is not justified but chose to use their discretion not to issue a declaration of inconsistency," Tipler said.

"That gives strong support to our belief that preventing 16 and 17 year-olds from voting is unjustified age discrimination."

The ultimate focus was on pressuring Parliament, not courts, to make the change, they said.

The group was also focused on lowering the voting age for the 2022 local body elections.

Green Party electoral reform spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said it was now for Parliament to "alleviate that breach" that 16 and 17 year olds were having their rights breached.

Her Strengthening Democracy Member’s Bill private members bill - yet to be drawn in the ballot - would allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote.

"More than ever, the decisions made by politicians today will impact the world young New Zealanders inherit from us," Ghahraman said.

"Young people in Aotearoa and around the globe are demanding change so they and future generations have a better world to live in.

"This includes action to ensure a liveable planet, a thriving natural environment, and affordable homes."