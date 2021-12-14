Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill passes first reading - Andrew Little

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 16:52

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little today welcomed Maniapoto to Parliament to witness the first reading of the Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill.

Maniapoto is based in Te Rohe PÅtae (the King Country), in and around Taumarunui, MÅkau, Pureora, Te KÅ«iti, Åtorohanga, Te Awamutu and KÄwhia. The iwi has an estimated 45,930 members, with more than 90-percent living outside of the rohe.

"Today recognises not only the hard work and dedication by Maniapoto and The Crown to reach this significant milestone, but also the renewed relationship between both parties," Andrew Little said.

"I am pleased some iwi representatives have been able to come to Parliament in person today to witness this important occasion knowing that we had to sign the Deed of Settlement separately because of COVID-19 restrictions."

Maniapoto’s historical grievances relate to loss of life in conflicts with the Crown and bearing the costs of the New Zealand Wars. The Crown deliberately undermined Maniapoto independence, failed to uphold promises made in the 1880s relating to Maniapoto land administration and self-determination, and acquired Maniapoto land in an aggressive manner.

"The deed includes an acknowledgement and apology by the Crown for its breaches of the Treaty towards Maniapoto," Andrew Little said.

"Following the passing of legislation, Maniapoto will receive $165 million financial and commercial redress, and cultural redress including 36 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance to Maniapoto.

"The settlement also includes a greater role in the management of natural resources within the Maniapoto rohe, the gift to Maniapoto and gift back to the Crown of ‘Te-Ara-o-TÅ«rongo’ (part of the North Island Main Trunk railway line), and agreements with a range of Crown agencies.

"While no Treaty settlement will ever be able to compensate Maniapoto for the true measure of the loss they have suffered, I sincerely hope this settlement will go some way to building a foundation between Maniapoto and the Crown that will be of benefit to future generations," Andrew Little said.

The Maniapoto Deed of Settlement is available at www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/maniapoto/.

The Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz.