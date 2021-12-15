Minister's 'arrogance over breast cancer surgeries unbelievable' - Seymour

Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 - 07:36

"The arrogance of the Labour Government has reached new heights with Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall saying the number of postponed breast cancer surgeries due to COVID-19 is "not in the public interest," says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"The Ministry of Health does not hold the information. Not only is it in the public interest, it’s in the interest of the Minister to know it.

"On top of the uncounted missed surgeries, there have been 45,000 fewer breast screenings over the past two years because of COVID-19. Breast cancer has touched the lives of too many New Zealanders.

"Lockdowns have taken a massive toll on New Zealanders. We have repeatedly heard about the public health response to COVID, but so many other health issues have taken a back seat. These numbers just prove it.

"The cost of COVID will haunt us for decades, financially, emotionally and with our health and education.

"Ayesha Verrall needs to outline what she plans to do to play catch up on these screenings. We need a plan, otherwise women will be undiagnosed, and more lives will be lost to this treatable disease.

"I’m calling on Verrall to do her job, count the number of missed surgeries because of her Government’s lockdown and give us a plan to get through the other health crisis New Zealand is now facing, treating people whose health care was put on hold for COVID."